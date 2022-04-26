28-Year-Old Man Shoots Imam Dead During Hunting Expedition In Osun

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

A 28-year-old hunter, Sulaiman Jimoh, has been arrested by the police after shooting dead a 78-year-old Imam during hunting expedition in Alaguntan village via Orile-Owu, Osun State.

Sulaimon was paraded at the headquarters of the Osun State Police Command on Tuesday.

Narrating how the incident happened, the hunter said that he shot an antelope but it turned out to be an Imam of his village, Adegun Yusuf.

Suliaman said, “I was on hunting expedition when I saw an antelope inside the bush, I aimed it, opened fire on it with my Dane gun. I am surprise when I heard a human screamed from the direction of the animal I shot.

“When I got to the spot instead of seeing the antelope I met Baba Imam on the ground. He was dead.”

The Spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that on April 17th 2022, at about 11:30am the son of the deceased reported at police station. The suspect was arrested and he confessed to the crime. He will be charge to court after completion of our investigation.”

