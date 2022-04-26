2023: Finally, APC Begins Sale Of Forms

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has finally begun sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for Party aspirants seeking to be flag bearers in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

The party promised that sale of forms and primary elections will be transparent and hitch-free.

To flag-off the exercise, the National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, presented expression of interest, nomination forms and guidelines to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong and Senator Ita Solomon Enang who are contesting the Plateau South Senatorial and Akwa Ibom State governorship Election respectively in 2023.

The Plateau Legacy Group led by Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi collected the expression of interest, nomination forms and guidelines on behalf of the governor.

Accompanied by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, and the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, Argungu assured aspirants of adequate forms, dispelling fears of hoarding.

The party had fixed last Saturday for the commencement of the sale of forms but blamed the contractor handling the printing for the delay.

The party has however remained coy on when its presidential election will hold with a tentative date of 30th of May to 1st of June seen as improper.

The main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, had earlier fixed its presidential election for 28thband 29th May, to close a day earlier, which is weekend before the APC stages its own.