3 Oyo Monarchs Traveling To Funeral Perish In Fatal Collision

Three monarchs from Oyo State have tragically lost their lives in an auto crash while traveling to a funeral ceremony.

The monarchs, identified as the Olodogbo of Odogbo, the Onibowula of Bowula, and the Alayetoro of Ayetoro, were traveling in a Mercedes-Benz E230 when their vehicle collided with a Scania Truck bearing registration number 301 XF along the Aje-Iye Road in Arinkinkin area of Ogbomoso.

According to reports, two of the monarchs who hailed from Orire Local Government Area of the state died instantly at the scene of the accident, while the third monarch passed away while receiving treatment at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) on Friday.

The remains of the deceased monarchs have been transferred to the hospital’s morgue.

A somber mood has enveloped the communities of the departed monarchs, who were respected figures.

The tragedy was said to have also cast a pall over the funeral ceremony for the mother of a brother to a traditional ruler, Oloolo of Oolo, Oba Oyebunmi Ajayi.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, confirmed that the incident was as a result of a head-on collision between the deceased’s persons’ private vehicle and a commercial vehicle on the Ogbomoso-Oyo Expressway.

“The survivors are undergoing treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, while the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital,” Adekanye stated.