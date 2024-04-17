Oyo Demolishes Building Used By Abiola To Declare Yoruba Nation

The Oyo State Government has demolished a building reportedly used by Yoruba nation agitators in Ibadan, the state capital.

The demolition occurred on Wednesday, just days after the group invaded the state secretariat to declare the establishment of a Yoruba nation.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the demolished building was the same location where the group’s leader, Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, appeared in a viral video over the weekend, making the declaration of a Yoruba nation.

A team of government officials, accompanied by security operatives, stormed the property located on Toye Oyesola Street in the Shagari area of Ibadan.

A caterpillar was used to pull down sections of the house situated in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state.

The move is apparently part of efforts to crack down on the activities of the Yoruba nation agitators who have been pushing for the creation of a separate country carved out of the southwestern region of Nigeria.