3 Sustain Severe Injuries As Tanker Rams Into 6 Vehicles On Lagos Bridge

A fully loaded tanker on Thursday rammed into six vehicles while in motion around Gbagada bridge, inward Ifako, along Oworonsoki Expressway in Lagos, leading to three people sustaining severe injuries.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the accident caused traffic congestion from the 3rd Mainland Bridge toward Ifako by Oworonsoki Expressway.

According to the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the tanker, lost control due to brake failure while descending from the bridge.

The affected vehicles include three commercial vehicles, three private cars, and a bike belonging to LASTMA.

The accident victims were rushed to Gbagada General Hospital for medical treatment.

Also present at the scene of the accident, which happened around 6:10 p.m were policemen from Alonge police Station at Oworonsoki.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, has called on the association regulating activities of tanker operators to always educate their drivers on the need to observe the speed limit whenever they are driving on public roads.