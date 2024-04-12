ANOTHER TRAGEDY! Woman Dies As 40ft Truck Falls On Nissan Car In Lagos

A woman on Friday lost her life after a laden 40-feet Mack articulated truck fell on a Nissan car in Lagos State.

It was gathered that while the woman died instantly, the driver of the Nissan came out unhurt.

The fatal accident happened around the NNPC area, inward Alapere in Ogudu, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the accident, attributed the cause to brake failure.

He said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of Mack articulated 40 ft fully loaded container, while on (sic) a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure and rammed into a moving Nissan car on motion by N.N.P.C inward Alapere, Ogudu along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos.”

According to Adebayo, the body of the deceased has since been handed over to policemen from the Alapere police station.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who was at the accident scene, warned motorists against over-speeding, adding that they should always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey within or outside the state.

THE WHISTLER early this month reported how the life of one Mrs. Fanimokun Ogunmokun, a staff of the University of Ilesa, who was to retire from service this month, was cut short after a container laden with cashew nuts fell from a truck on her car.

The incident happened while Ogunmokun was returning from work along the campus road in Ilesa, Osun State.