4,000 Defectors Flock To APC In Jigawa

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Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has declared that the All Progressives Congress remains the preferred political party of the state’s residents, as approximately 4,000 members from various opposition parties formally defected to the ruling party in Taura Local Government Area.

Namadi received the defectors at a grand reception held alongside the commissioning of a new APC secretariat in Taura.

The new entrants were led by former state party chairman and four-time House of Representatives member, Hon. Safiyanu Ubale Taura, a prominent figure in both the Peoples Democratic Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

The governor described the mass defection as a clear indication of the APC’s growing popularity across the state, noting that those who crossed over represented the core of political mobilisation in Taura and Ringim local government areas.

“This development clearly shows that the APC remains the party of choice for the people of Jigawa.

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“The calibre of individuals we have received today represents the core of political mobilisation in Taura and Ringim,” he said.

Namadi added that the number of new entrants far exceeded recent exits, stressing that the party continues to gain momentum across all 27 local government areas of the state.

He assured the defectors of equal treatment and inclusive leadership, pledging to justify the confidence placed in his administration.

APC State Chairman Ahmed Garba M.K. attributed the wave of defections to the governor’s leadership style and ongoing development projects across the state.

Ubale Taura, leading the defectors, pledged the loyalty of his supporters to the APC and vowed to work towards the party’s victory in future elections.