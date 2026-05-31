Nigeria Beat Jamaica To Retain Unity Cup

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A brace from Alhassan Yusuf and a goal from Terem Moffi were enough to seal a 3-0 victory for the Super Eagles against Jamaica, as they successfully claimed a 4th Unity Cup title.

Head coach Eric Chelle’s tactical setup and standout individual contributions from new faces guided a second-string Nigerian side to a dominant, clean-sheet performance at The Valley stadium in London.

Nigeria wasted no time asserting their dominance in the game as US based Alhassan Yusuf who plays for Major League Soccer club New England Revolution, reacted quickest to a rebound from goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe’s save to open the scoring in the third minute.

The Super Eagles continued to control proceedings and doubled their lead in the 59th minute through Terem Moffi who connected perfectly to a pinpoint cross from the left flank delivered by one of the standout players of the match Femi Azeez.

The reggae boyz struggled to create meaningful opportunities despite enjoying spells of possession and had a penalty appeal waved away by the referee after Arthur Okonkwo collided with Kaheim Dixon during an attack.

Eric Chelle’s charges remained in firm control throughout the contest until Alhasan Yusuf grabbed his second goal of the evening in stoppage time to wrap up the victory.

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This latest victory has proven Nigeria’s dominance in the Unity Cup, with the Super Eagles now having won all four editions of the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2002.

It could be recalled that the Unity Cup competition after the 2004 edition, suffered a 21-year hiatus, before being revived last year as an expanded four-nation Afro-Caribbean tournament. All the competitors represent countries with large diasporas in the city of London.