Rihanna Boosts My Confidence – Ayra Star

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Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has opened up about how her 2024 meeting with global music icon Rihanna in Barbados marked a significant turning point in her journey toward self-confidence and personal growth.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, the 23-year-old singer revealed that she had been battling low self-esteem at the time of the encounter. However, Rihanna’s warmth and genuine interest in her work helped her regain confidence and reconnect with her sense of self.

Recounting the experience, Starr described one of her most memorable moments as sitting with Rihanna while they watched her music videos together. She said the Barbadian superstar pointing out her favourite scenes felt surreal and deeply affirming during a period when she was struggling with her self-image.

According to Starr, the meeting was “one of the most amazing feelings,” adding that she believed the moment was divinely orchestrated, as it came at a time when she needed encouragement the most.

The “Rush” singer has consistently expressed admiration for Rihanna, whom she regards as her biggest inspiration and role model. During their meeting, Rihanna also indicated interest in collaborating with Starr and fellow Nigerian artist Tems, highlighting her continued support for emerging African talents on the global stage.