48-Hours After Kaduna Train Attack, Terrorists Abduct Custom Officer, Family In Zaria

Armed men suspected to be terrorists have stormed a low-cost housing area of Kaduna State, abducting one Alhaji Mu’awiya Gambo Turaki and his family.

The assailants had invaded the city in Kofar Gyan, Zaria, Kaduna State at about 9 pm on Wednesday.

The victim, described as a custom officer was reportedly abducted alongside his family. It is unclear if he was a target or a chance kidnap, a report by Eons Intelligent said.

However, security operatives had reportedly been mobilised to the area, causing the miscreants to flee to Gwargwaji.

THE WHISTLER had contacted the state’s Police Spokesperson, Mohammed Jalinge and its Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, but all calls and text to their phone lines were not acknowledged as of press time.

The recent attack occurred while the country is still grappling with the Kaduna train attack that occurred on Monday night, and also 24 hours after terrorists attacked the Gidan train station in the state.

Kaduna has become the worse hit in the North West region considering the spate of heinous attacks by terrorists in the last month.

Within the stated period, terrorists have planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) three times in the state. The last, was on the Kaduna inbound train from Abuja where nine passengers were confirmed dead and 26 injured.