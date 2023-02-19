5 Gunmen, One Cop Die In Anambra Attack

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Five unknown gunmen have been killed by a combined team of the police and army in Anambra State, our correspodent gathered Sunday.

It was learnt that the suspects invaded the 33 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA around 5am on Sunday with tools suspected to be explosives.

They were engaged in a gun fuel, which also claimed a police officer.

The state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident. He said security operatives recovered Ak47 riffles, vehicle, charms and other items from them.

Quoting him, “The combined security team, made up of the police and the military, today 19/2/2023 by 5:58 am, neutralized a gang of five armed men, recovered two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items, in response to a distress call on an attack at 33 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA.

“The notorious gang of five, armed with guns, IEDs, and petrol bombs, started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station but were engaged and resisted by gallant officers attached to the station.

“During the gun duel, unfortunately, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb the armed men threw inside the station.

“Also, one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen.”

He said the situation was under control while investigations were ongoing.