The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has confirmed that no fewer than 750 Computer Based Test centres will be available to administer the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry Examinations (UTME) which are set to commence on Friday (today).

This was disclosed by the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a virtual meeting with the members of its examination committees, according to the Board’s weekly bulletin.

“For the 2022 UTME, 750 computer-based test centres would be used for the exercise as he (Oloyede) urged them to continue to give their best to the nation,” the bulletin read.

Through the bulletin, the board also revealed that instead of the usual three examination sessions, it would be conducting four in some centres around the country.

“The affected centres are situated in the following examination towns: Abule Egba/Agege/Ikeja( Lagos); Mainland (Lagos) Funtua/ Malumfashi (Katsina) examination towns.

“The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, announced this decision at the end of a consultative meeting with critical stakeholders held to finalise all arrangements for the upcoming 2022 UTME,” it revealed.