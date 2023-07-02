A Man Promised To Provide For Me If I Give Him My Virginity, Says Ex-Corper

Justina Dauda, who passed out from the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in May this year has told THE WHISTLER how she almost lost her virginity to a man who promised to give her everything she wanted.

Dauda made a Facebook post after she finished her national service praising herself for remaining a virgin even after NYSC.

The ex-corper who made the disclosure in an interview with this newspaper said a man she was friendly with had promised to do everything for her in exchange for her virginity.

“The most tempting moment in my life was meeting with someone who promised me heaven and earth but on one condition– I must give him my virginity.

“I had to reject his gifts and manage what I had because I have the spirit of contentment,” she said in obvious pride.

She said she had promised herself to remain a virgin until she gets married, although she sometimes get the urge to experience sex.

She said: “I had a very funny experience as a virgin right from school To my NYSC year.

“My colleagues will be discussing about sex, and I will be like how does that sex really taste like? I will start imagining if it’s a sweet or bitter experience.

“I never had a sexual urge, at times something will come to my mind and tell me to try it and know what it tastes like but I will later on resist that curiosity.”

The 20-year-old graduate who is from Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba state, served with the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil in Kano State and passed out on 25th May, 2023.

According to her, some people also find it difficult to believe it whenever she says she is a virgin. With some arguing about it while others believe her because of her age.

“I’m 20 years old, some will be like “a virgin corper, wow! This is serious,'” she said.

The 20-year-old said she used to wear vest at the NYSC camp with “Virgin corper” inscribed on it, causing her colleagues to always stare at her.

“First of all, I’m keeping my virginity to make my husband proud, get respect from him, and also to inspire my younger ones,” she said without revealing whether she is in any romantic relationship.