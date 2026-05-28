Sokoto Considers Criminalising Bandit Informants

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Sokoto State plans to criminalise the provision of intelligence to armed bandits, representing the latest legislative response to a security crisis where informant networks have become the operational backbone of attacks ravaging rural communities across the northwest.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu announced the measure during Sallah homage at the Sultan’s palace, signalling growing official frustration with what security officials have described as the “insider threat” that has allowed criminal groups to evade ambushes, track security force movements, and coordinate strikes with devastating precision.

The proposed executive bill arrives as Sokoto confronts an escalating cycle: over the past 18 months, bandit attacks on villages, security checkpoints, and livestock markets have inflicted substantial civilian casualties and displacement, yet enforcement responses have struggled to dismantle the intelligence networks that permit these operations.

Aliyu’s statement underscored this reality bluntly. “We need to come together and stop the informant syndrome if we are to succeed in defeating bandits,” he said, describing informants as linchpin actors whose removal would significantly degrade bandit operational capacity.

Yet the proposed law enters terrain already marked by complexity and unintended consequences.

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Previous legislative attempts in neighbouring states to punish informant activity have yielded mixed results, with implementation often triggering wrongful accusations, mob justice, and erosion of community cooperation—the very asset security officials say is essential to intelligence gathering and operations. Security analysts and rights groups warn that criminalisation without robust due process protections risks transforming the remedy into a liability.

The Informant Problem

Over the past five years, bandit networks operating across Sokoto’s rural stretches have developed sophisticated intelligence-gathering capabilities.

These networks do not operate in isolation; they are embedded within communities through a web of individuals and some recruited through coercion, others through payment, still others through ideological alignment with armed groups.

This constellation of informants has enabled bandits to preempt security operations, identify targets for kidnapping and ransom, and predict police and military patrol patterns with enough accuracy to stage coordinated ambushes.

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Security officials in Sokoto and neighbouring states have privately acknowledged that bandit groups often possess advance warning of military operations, a dynamic that explains the frequency with which troops encounter empty settlements or abandoned camps upon arrival.

Intelligence reports reviewed by THE WHISTLER indicate that in several cases, bandit leaders evacuated locations hours before security forces arrived, leaving behind only livestock and abandoned equipment.

These operational failures, officials suggest, trace directly to information leaks originating from within affected communities.

The role of informants extends beyond tactical advantage. Bandits have leveraged community intelligence to identify potential ransom targets wealthy traders, government officials, business owners—and to secure safe passage through territories where community members provide logistical support in exchange for protection or payment.

In some cases, village leaders have been coerced into facilitating bandit movements; in others, informal understandings have emerged wherein communities supply information in exchange for relative safety from direct attack.

Legislative Precedent and Pitfalls

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Sokoto is not the first northern state to attempt legislative action against informant activity. Zamfara State, contending with similarly severe insecurity, introduced provisions criminalising support for armed groups, including information provision. Implementation has been uneven.

Law enforcement agencies reported modest successes in prosecuting individuals with documented links to bandit networks; convictions, however, have been sporadic and often rested on weak evidentiary standards. More problematically, the law created space for false accusations and extrajudicial action.

THE WHISTLER observed that between 2019 and 2023, human rights monitors documented at least 47 cases in Zamfara State in which individuals accused of informant activity were summarily executed or subjected to mob violence following allegations which many later found to be baseless or motivated by personal grievance.

In one documented instance, a trader in Gusau was murdered by community vigilantes after being accused of tipping off bandits to a forthcoming militia response; post-mortem investigation suggested the accusation was fabricated by business rivals seeking to eliminate competition.

Kaduna State pursued a similar legislative path, with the Kaduna State Security Council introducing regulations against material and informational support to armed groups.

Officials reported initial deterrent effects, yet independent monitors found that enforcement often bypassed formal judicial processes, with accusations of informant activity prompting extrajudicial detention and torture by security personnel.

By 2022, the approach had generated sufficient backlash from civil society organisations that the state began emphasising due process safeguards a pivot that reduced operational velocity but improved evidentiary standards.

Community Blowback and False Accusations

The danger that most concerns community leaders and rights advocates centres on the weaponisation of “informant” accusations. In fragile rural communities where social bonds are strained by years of insecurity, displacement, and economic collapse, the allegation of providing information to bandits becomes a potent tool for eliminating rivals, settling feuds, and consolidating power.

In one documented case in Kaduna State, a village headman accused a rival claimant to his position of being a bandit informant. The accusation, unsupported by evidence, nonetheless prompted community arrest and detention.

The accused man spent eleven months in informal detention before independent investigators established that the allegation originated from a land dispute unrelated to bandit activity. By the time he was released, his family had been displaced and his property ransacked.

Yunusa Abdullahi, a Kano-based security analyst and researcher on northern Nigeria’s armed conflicts, noted that such scenarios are not anomalies.

“When you criminalise informant activity without corresponding investment in investigative capacity and judicial oversight, you don’t eliminate informant networks but you simply drive them further underground while creating a new avenue for violence,” Abdullahi said in an interview with THE WHISTLER .

“The challenge in rural communities is that accusation often functions as verdict. If someone with social standing calls you a bandit informant, survival may depend on fleeing, not on proving innocence.”

Implementation Questions

Governor Aliyu’s administration has indicated that the bill will be forwarded to the State House of Assembly, where it is expected to proceed to passage without substantial opposition which is a likelihood given the political consensus on security matters. Sokoto’s legislature has historically aligned with executive security initiatives, and the measure aligns with public sentiment in regions affected by bandit violence.

Yet several critical questions remain unresolved.

First, the bill’s evidentiary standard remains unclear. Will accusations of informant activity require documentary evidence—intercepted communications, financial records, direct witness testimony—or will circumstantial suspicion suffice? Kaduna and Zamfara State experience suggests that vague standards invite abuse.

Second, enforcement authority has not been specified. Will police investigate and prosecute, or will military units be empowered to act? If decentralised, will prosecution be coordinated through state attorney offices or delegated to local administrators? These distinctions matter: military justice systems historically operate with less transparency and fewer appeal mechanisms than civilian courts.

Third, the bill does not appear to contain explicit protections for individuals falsely accused or for whistleblowers who expose informant networks. Without such provisions, community members may hesitate to report bandit activity for fear of counter-accusation.

The Sultan’s Counter-Message

At the palace, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III offered a measured response. While commending government initiatives and the security cooperation he emphasised as central to stability, the Sultan called for “peaceful and issue-based politics” and cautioned political actors against actions that “could trigger conflict or division.”

The Sultan’s language, measured and diplomatic, nonetheless signalled caution regarding measures that might fracture communal cohesion or empower extrajudicial action.

The Sultan’s intervention reflects broader concern within northern Nigeria’s traditional leadership about the securitisation of governance. While traditional rulers have generally supported security operations, they have also served as bulwarks against mob justice and community violence.

The Sultan’s remarks appeared calibrated to remind the governor that security gains achieved through measures that erode community trust or deepen internal divisions risk generating longer-term instability.

The Operative Challenge

Security experts acknowledge the material reality underlying Governor Aliyu’s frustration. Bandit operations across Sokoto would be significantly degraded by the removal of intelligence networks—a fact that no amount of legislative sophistication will alter. Yet history suggests that criminalisation alone does not accomplish this removal; rather, it displaces the problem into informal channels, creates perverse incentives for false accusation, and can inadvertently strengthen bandit networks by generating community alienation and fear.

Dr. Emeka Okonkwo, a criminologist at the University of Lagos who has studied security responses in conflict-affected areas, offered perspective.

“The governments facing these problems are correct that informant networks are critical to bandit operations. But criminal law is a blunt instrument. What actually works is intelligence gathering, community engagement that reduces incentive to cooperate with bandits, and prosecution of high-value targets identified through traditional police work—not criminalisation of a behaviour that will simply go underground,” Okonkwo said.

Sokoto’s approach, as currently framed, may provide the psychological reassurance of decisive action without delivering commensurate operational gain.

Whether the State House of Assembly will insist on stronger evidentiary and due process safeguards before passage remains an open question.

For now, the proposed law stands as a testament to both the genuine security challenge facing the state and the unresolved tension between effective counterinsurgency and the protection of civil liberties in communities already fractured by years of violence.