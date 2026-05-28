2027: Jonathan Yet To Buy PDP Presidential Form — Nnaji

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Former President Goodluck Jonathan has not picked the presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Vice Chairman, South East, Barr Ray Nnanji, said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a radio programme of Enugu-based DreamFm, Nnaji said those championing that Jonathan bought the form “are just trying to use him to play game”. He acknowledged that the former president once said that he was consulting, adding however that he is yet to say that he is running.

Quoting him, “Jonathan has not said that he is running, only for them to say that they have screened him. All these things are gimmicks. The suit in court is just for people to know that he is capable of running. All these things are what at the end of the day police or the EFCC will investigate. Some people are making some financial gains out of the situation. It is a crime. Go to the website of INEC; you will know the people who are there.”

He however advised Jonathan not to run to avoid rubbishing his good name. “It will be a big mistake on the part of the former president to run. He is going to rubbish a good name he made by handing power over to somebody who has defeated him as an incumbent.”

Nnaji also reacted to the purported emergence of two governorship candidates of the PDP in Enugu State. THE WHISTLER reports that Mr Samson Nnamani and Chief Uche Nnaji, former minister of Science, Innovations and Technology, are in the news as the two parallel candidates of the party in the state.

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Nnaji clarified that, “PDP has no faction in Enugu State. Samson Chukwu Nnamani obtained a form, alongside Chief Uche Nnaji. They went for screening. They were to face the primary elections of the party. The National Working Committee of the party, which I am a member, cleared them to contest. As they were preparing for the contest, Nnamani violated certain provisions of the constitution by making some publications, indicting the party and saying certain things that are against the party.”

He said a petition was written against Nnamani, and when he was summoned to defend himself, he failed to do that.

“The party suspended him; only for him to organise certain individuals to say they have suspended the other person. Notwithstanding that, the national office of the PDP came from Abuja, and elections were held; Samson Nnamani failed. Instead of him to appeal his suspension, he went into more anti-party activities, and he will face a panel. We saw some publications by him that he has emerged as the candidate. One Wisdom Okoye was the head of the group. He is not known by PDP.” He said the Abuja team that conducted the primaries in the state was headed by one Austin Nwachukwu, from Imo State. “When I confronted the national organising secretary of PDP, he said Wisdom Okoye was not sent from Abuja. Names of those elected have been sent to INEC, including Uche Nnaji.”