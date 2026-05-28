Eid-el-Kabir: Gov Mbah Preaches Sacrifice, Charity

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The Governor of Enugu State, Mr Peter Mbah, Tuesday, called for unity, tolerance, charity and sacrifice among Nigerians.

Mbah stated this in his Eid-el-Kabir message. He urged Nigerians to rise in solidarity with one another, especially the less privileged.

He extended his felicitations to Muslims living in the state, and across Nigeria.

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He said, “Eid-el-Kabir reminds us that sacrifice lies at the very heart of true service to God and humanity. It calls to mind the profound blessings inherent in the virtues of patience, obedience, trust, and unwavering faith – values exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and which remain timeless lessons for us all.”

He said the celebration offers the people of Nigeria an opportunity “to recommit ourselves to the ideals of tolerance, sacrifice for the common good, and solidarity with one another, especially the vulnerable among us”.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the country, adding, “Let us also continue to work together in harmony to build a society defined by justice, opportunity, and shared progress for all.”