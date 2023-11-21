Abba Moro Replaces Simon Mwadkon As Senate Minority Leader
Benue Senator, Abba Moro, representing Benue South has been appointed as the Minority Leader of the Senate.
The appointment was announced on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate during plenary.
The senator is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Also, Senator Osita Ngwu representing Enugu West emerged as the Minority Whip of the Senate.
The court had sacked
Senators Mwadkon and Nwokocha, who the PDP had nominated as its Minority Leader and Minority Whip respectively.