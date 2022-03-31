Abia: After Top Aide Defected To PDP, Orji Kalu Urges APC Members To Be Loyal To Party

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has charged members of the All Progressive Congress in Abia State to brace up for the task of building the party, and urged them to be committed and united ahead of the general elections.

Kalu stated this when he hosted Abia State Students from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria at his Abuja residence.

This is coming a few days after Engr. Agu Ndukwe Orji, the Abia State Coordinator of the Orji Uzor Kalu Movement, defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the former Governor of Abia State, “Some of our members are not committed to the growth of the party in Abia State. Some of them are PDP members at night and APC at day.

“They visit the Government House at night to reaffirm their allegiance to the PDP even as members of the APC. It has to stop!

“It is not possible to serve two masters at the same time. It is either you are in PDP or APC. It is time to show commitment and stop selling out the APC to others.”

The Orji Uzo Kalu Movement in a statement issued on Thursday said Orji has the right to take decision on his political future.

The Statement reads, “OUK Movement just received the news of the defection of Engr. Agu Ndukwe Orji to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

“OUK Movement acknowledges his right to determine his political affiliation and wishes him well.

“We are appealing to him to return all properties including documents and files belonging to the movement in his possession.”

The statement, which was signed by Kunle Oyewumi, further announced the appointment of Barr. Sam Ogbonna from Ukwa East as the new acting state chairman and Mr. Ojisi Iro Ogbaja (Abacha) as the acting state publicity secretary of the movement.