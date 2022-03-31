Malami Honoured With Doctorate Degree For Outstanding ‘Service To Legal Profession’

The Nasarawa State University, Keffi, conferred a Doctorate Degree in Law (Honourary Causa) on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN.

He was listed as one of the recipents of the award for his “enormous contribution” as an outstanding legal professional.

Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said in a statement issued to journalists on Thursday.

The ceremony held at the Convocation Centre of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Suleiman Bala Muhammad also said that the award was based on the recommendation of the Senate and approval of the University’s Council.

The statement partly reads: “The Vice Chancellor(VC) Nasarawa State University professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed pointed out that the conferment of the award was an attestation of patriotism demonstrated by Malami in discharge of his duties as the chief law officer of the country.

“The Vice Chancellor noted that the conferment of the award was a recognition of Malami’s landmark and laudable service to the nation in the legal profession.”

The other distinguished Nigerians conferred with honorary degree by the University include the President, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, the Group Managing Director of NNPC Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, a Kano based business mogul, Alhaji Aliyu Abdulrazak Balarabe and the Chief Executive Okocha Group Nigeria, Luka Okocha.