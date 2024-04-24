Court Remands Herdsmen In Kuje Prison Over Kidnap Of Bolt Driver

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gwagwalada has ordered the remand of a herdsman, Adami Idris, 35, in Kuje Prison over the kidnap of a bolt driver.

The Nigeria Police had charged Idris on a two-count charge bordering on Kidnap.

The prosecution counsel, Okokon Udo, told the court that the defendant and others, now at large on September 13, 2023, Galadimawa, Abuja, conspired and kidnapped Siman Yakubu, a Bolt driver of Tungamaje village, FCT.

Udo disclosed that the gang demanded N100 million as ransom, but eventually collected N110,000.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Consequently, Justice Aliyu Shafa ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody and adjourned until June 20 for a hearing.