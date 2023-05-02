Abia Assembly Speaker Impeached

32 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State House of Assembly members on Tuesday voted to impeach the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji.

Advertisement

The motion for his impeachment was moved by Hon Kennedy Njoku, a member representing Osisioma North Constituency, and was seconded by Hon Chukwu Chijiokey member representing Bende North State Constituency

He was impeached by 18 out of 27 members of the assembly.

Orji, son of the former governor of the state, Theodore Orji, lost the February 25 National Assembly poll for Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have taken over the entrance gate of the state assembly to prevent any possible break down of law and order.