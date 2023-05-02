Alleged N2b Bribe: ‘No Regrets Over My Action’ – Adamawa REC Who Declared Binani Guber Winner Speaks From Hiding

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who declared Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state has defended his action saying “there’s no regret.”

Yunusa-Ari spoke with the BBC Hausa Service from his hiding even as he has not officially responded to the invitation to appear before the joint committee set up by the Inspector General of Police to investigate his action.

The committee involved the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Department of State Security, DSS, and the police.

The fugitive REC, who was immediately suspended by the INEC, has not officially responded to the summons to state his position as of Tuesday afternoon.

He however insisted his action was constitutional even as he denied collecting N2 billion to declare the APC candidate the winner.

He refused to disclose his location but vowed to honour the police invitation which has been extended for weeks.

He was reportedly flown out of Adamawa the same day he declared Binani the winner when collation of the supplementary election results had not been concluded.

Speaking on the platform on Tuesday, he said, “I did not solicit a single kobo as a bribe from Fintiri or Binani.

“I know collecting bribes is forbidden. I swear it is a mere allegation.

“What will I do with N2bn? I also saw that on social media,” he added.

Pressed to clarify his action if by now he had had a second thought to regret what he did, he said, “I told you I have no regrets whatsoever, when you do something in accordance with law, there are no regrets.

“On the police invitation, I must honour it, l never hide,” he said.