Abia Communities Donate New Customary Court Complex Built By Unubiko Foundation To State Judiciary

The Abam Onyerubi Development Union, an association of villages in Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, on Friday officially handed over the multi-million naira Customary Court Complex built and donated by Chief Chijioke James Ume, the Chief Executive Officer, Unubiko foundation to the President of the Abia State Customary Appeal Court ,His Lordship, Justice Iyke Nwamoh.

In his speech, Justice Nwamoh eulogized Chief Ume for building the magnificent Customary Court complex and stated that though communities have been donating buildings to the government for Customary Court operations, this edifice stand out.

Nwamoh who apologized for not making it to Abam during the first handover by Chief Ume last December, promised to personally pay him a courtesy visit to appreciate him for his magnanimity to the Judiciary.

The Justice further revealed that the court was temporarily moved to Ozu Abam magistrate Court because of the structural defects.

He added that since the people of Abam have reconstructed the court, it has become imperative to relocate it back to it’s original position.

He called for the deployment of more security personnel in the area to avoid situation where the court premises would be taken over by hoodlums.

The Justice therefore, appealed to Hon Uchenna Okoro Kalu , the member representing Arocukwu State Constituency who is also from Abam community to help provide security for the court and replace the damaged sumo for the supply of portable water to the Court and the host community.

He also pleaded with him to provide generating set to power the sumo to enable the judiciary workers discharge their duties effectively.

Justice Nwamoh also pleaded for a steel file cabinet for the security of the court files and documents.

Responding, Chief Herbert Okpi who represented HRH Eze Prof Sunday K. Okpi, thanked Justice Nwamoh and his team for honoring the invitation of the people of Abam.

Chief Okpi said that the community cannot stop appreciating Chief Ume who singlehandedly built the court and other numerous projects he has done for the people.

Speaking earlier, the Majority Leader of the 8th Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Okoro Uchenna Kalu, thanked Justice Agomoh for living up to his words and advise the judiciary workers to dispense justice in the court without fear or favour.

He promised the President of the readiness of the people of the community to do all within their powers to assist in ensuring a good working atmosphere of the judiciary workers.