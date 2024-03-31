Abia Speaker Lauds Unubiko Founder Ume For Revival Of Atan Abam Festival, Promises To Make It Statewide Event

743 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emereuwa, attended the historic Atan Abam Festival held yesterday in the heart of the Atan Abam Community, Arochukwu.

The Speaker lauded the festival’s rich history, and the role of Chief James Ume, founder of Unubiko Foundation, in its revival.

Advertisement

He described the festival as a vibrant celebration that honours the longstanding trade relationships between Old Bende Igbo merchants and European traders who traversed the Igwu River network for commerce.

Emeruwa emphasized the festival’s significance beyond its historical roots.

“The significance of this festival extends far beyond its historical roots. It represents a concerted effort to revive and preserve a culture that holds immense value not just for the people of Atan Abam but for all of Abia State. Chief James Ume, a pillar of support and love for his community, has been instrumental in this cultural revival,” the Speaker stated.

Looking towards the future, the Speaker expressed a commitment to ensuring full representation from the Abia State House of Assembly at the next Atan Abam Cultural Show.

Advertisement

“Looking ahead, we are committed to ensuring full representation at the next cultural show in this community, with a vision to elevate it into a statewide event. The sponsorship of the 2024 Ekponibro Festival by Chief James Ume through the Unubiko Foundation is a testament to his dedication to preserving the cultural identity of Atan Abam,” he said.

The Speaker extended his congratulations to the people of Atan Abam for their successful festival celebration.