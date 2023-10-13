Davido, Samklef Clash After Producer Shared Video Of Newborn Babies

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke (Davido) and music producer, Samuel Oguachuba (Samklef) have exchanged words after the latter shared a video of Davido’s newborn twins on Instagram.

Samklef had on Friday shared a clip showing the moment Davido’s wife Chioma was discharged from an Atlanta hospital after giving birth to a set of twins.

Reacting, Davido asked that the producer delete the video, calling him a ‘clout chaser’ and a ‘wicked’ person.

However, Samklef refused to delete the video more than three hours after he posted it, saying he had done nothing wrong.

He reminded Davido that as a celebrity, he no longer enjoys privacy.

“The day you choose to be a celebrity your life is no longer private. Make I go take a nap. I refused to be bullied,” he posted on Instagram.

In another post, the producer said “I mean good for them, but they meant harm for me. Maybe I should start blogging all the negative posts about him here that have been sent to me but ignored. Ask Asa Asika (Davido’s manager).”

Davido and Chioma lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on October 31, 2022.

Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool in Davido’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos State, days after his birthday.