Abia Community Urges Otti To Reconstruct Alayi-Item-Nkporo Road

The Okpi-in-Council of Item Kingdom in Bende LGA of Abia State has appealed to the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, to extend his administration’s ongoing road reconstruction efforts to the Alayi–Item–Nkporo Road.

In a communiqué sent to THE WHISTLER and signed by the Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Okenwa E. Ichie, the traditional institution described the Alayi–Item–Nkporo Road as a critical artery that has been abandoned for years, leaving the people of the area feeling marginalised.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Okpi of Item, His Royal Majesty, Eze Silas O. Igwe, stated, “The Council unanimously adopted to request the Governor to extend his Midas touch on the reconstruction of Alayi-Item-Nkporo Road in order to give our people some sense of belonging like others in that axis.”

The council acknowledged the governor’s efforts in transforming the state’s infrastructure, citing the reconstruction of several key roads and his timely intervention in addressing the gully erosion issue along Alayi-Item Road and the commencement of the reconstruction of Omu Bridge at Okoko Item.

The traditional rulers assured the governor of the continued loyalty and support of the Item people as the administration pursues its development agenda.