Otti Inaugurates Sports Board, Targets Youth Growth

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has inaugurated members of the Abia State Sports Associations Board, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to using sports as a tool for youth empowerment and development in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, the inauguration ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Umuahia Township Stadium Indoor Hall, Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking at the event, The Governor said the inauguration signals a fresh commitment to harnessing sports as a means of promoting discipline, unity, and talent development among young people.

“Sports remains one of the most powerful tools to engage, inspire, and uplift our young people,” he said.

He noted that Abia is blessed with talents across football, athletics, combat sports, and indoor games, stressing that such potential must be supported with proper structure, investment, and effective administration.

Otti urged the newly inaugurated board members to provide strong leadership, uphold transparency, and create opportunities that would enable athletes to compete successfully at both national and international levels.

Advertisement

“Your appointment comes with responsibilities. You must justify the confidence reposed in you,” he stated.

He further assured that his administration would continue to prioritise infrastructure development, grassroots sports programmes, and partnerships that will expand opportunities for athletes.

The Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Nwaobilor Ananaba, described the inauguration as the beginning of a new phase in sports development in the state.

Ananaba emphasised the need for collaboration between the government and private stakeholders to drive growth, noting that the sector requires significant funding.

“Be catalysts, not spectators,” he said.

Advertisement

He encouraged them to leverage their networks and influence to attract sponsorships, organise grassroots competitions, and develop sustainable funding strategies.

The Director of Sports at the Abia State Sports Council, Mr. Obioma George, highlighted recent successes recorded by the state, including the appointment of several coaches to national teams.

“We must intensify grassroots development to sustain these achievements,” he said.

The Zonal Coordinator of the National Sports Commission, Mr. Benand Ezeama, commended the state’s progress, describing Abia as a growing force in Nigeria’s sports landscape.

Ezeama praised the level of coordination among stakeholders, noting that it has positioned the state as a reference point for others.

Speaking on behalf of the board, the Chairman of the Abia State Athletics Association, Mr. Victor Okoror, praised the governor’s leadership and commitment to sports development.

Advertisement

He further assured that the board would align with the government’s vision and work towards building a stronger and more competitive sports system in the state.

The Chairman of the Lawn Tennis Association, Chief Sampson Anaga, expressed appreciation to the government and pledged the board’s readiness to deliver on its mandate.

“We are committed to attracting sporting events, boosting economic activities, and making a meaningful impact,” he said.

Also speaking, the Patron of the association, Prof. Gabriel Okenwa, emphasized the importance of direct engagement with athletes.

He noted that it also served as an on-the-spot assessment of facilities and the responsibilities given to board members.

“After the inauguration, we felt it was important to meet the athletes themselves. This occasion is an on-the-spot assessment of what they have here and the responsibility given to us as board members,” he said.

Okenwa described the moment as a privilege, highlighting the calibre of leadership within the board.

“We are deeply honoured. We have the Chairman of the Board, Reverend Father Dr. Agwi, myself as Patron, and our national coach, Coach George Chukwuma,” he added.

The event attracted key stakeholders and sports enthusiasts, underscoring the government’s renewed determination to use sports as a vehicle for youth engagement, economic advancement, and social unity in Abia State.