Lagos Police Arrest Conductor, Accomplice Over Illegal Firearm Deal

Nigeria
By Ikenna OMEJE
CP Tijani Fatai

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the unlawful possession and attempted sale of a firearm.

The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Olayiwola Fatai, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing on the Command’s achievements for April 2026.

According to the police, the suspects — Mustapha Mohammed, 20, a truck conductor who frequently travels between Kaduna and Lagos, and Sanusi Musa, 20 — were apprehended following credible intelligence received by operatives of the Command.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at about 5:25 p.m. on the day of the arrest, Mohammed had contacted Musa to help source a buyer for the firearm.

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Acting on the information, police operatives tracked and arrested the duo in the course of the attempted transaction.

A Beretta pistol was recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.

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During interrogation, the suspects reportedly identified one Umaru Naeem, said to be a resident of Kaduna State, as the owner of the recovered firearm and the principal suspect behind the operation.

Police authorities stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

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