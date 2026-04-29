Lagos Police Arrest Conductor, Accomplice Over Illegal Firearm Deal

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The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the unlawful possession and attempted sale of a firearm.

The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Olayiwola Fatai, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing on the Command’s achievements for April 2026.

According to the police, the suspects — Mustapha Mohammed, 20, a truck conductor who frequently travels between Kaduna and Lagos, and Sanusi Musa, 20 — were apprehended following credible intelligence received by operatives of the Command.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at about 5:25 p.m. on the day of the arrest, Mohammed had contacted Musa to help source a buyer for the firearm.

Acting on the information, police operatives tracked and arrested the duo in the course of the attempted transaction.

A Beretta pistol was recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.

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During interrogation, the suspects reportedly identified one Umaru Naeem, said to be a resident of Kaduna State, as the owner of the recovered firearm and the principal suspect behind the operation.

Police authorities stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.