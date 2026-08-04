Abia Disburses N1.2bn For Healthcare, Social Protection, Recovers N20.9m

The Abia State Government has invested N1.2bn in healthcare and social welfare interventions between January and August 2026, providing life-saving medical treatment and other forms of support for vulnerable residents across the state, while recovering N20.9m in unspent intervention funds through routine monitoring.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Kanu, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

Kanu said the interventions were implemented through the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, with 81 vulnerable groups benefiting from programmes designed to improve the welfare of disadvantaged residents across the state.

According to him, the support covered emergency medical interventions, housing assistance for persons with disabilities, emergency shelter for victims of disasters and educational support for indigent students.

“The Ministry has continued to identify, assess and coordinate urgent medical and humanitarian interventions for vulnerable citizens, while the government has consistently approved requests as part of its compassionate approach to governance,” Kanu said.

He noted that post-intervention monitoring and routine assessments ensured accountability in the use of public funds, leading to the recovery and refund of N20.9m to the state treasury.

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On efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence, the commissioner disclosed that the Nchedo Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Aba recorded 11 cases between July and August.

He said survivors received comprehensive medical, psychosocial, legal and referral services, while six suspects were arrested in connection with the cases and four have already been prosecuted.

Kanu also announced continued progress under the Nigeria for Women Project, a World Bank-supported initiative aimed at improving women’s livelihoods and economic empowerment.

He revealed that Governor Otti had approved and released the state’s N450 million counterpart funding to facilitate the expansion of the programme to additional local government areas.

According to him, the project, which was previously implemented in Ohafia, Isiala Ngwa North and Obingwa, has now been extended to Isiala Ngwa South, Ugwunagbo, Arochukwu, Bende, Ikwuano and Ukwa West local government areas.

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“The expansion will increase the number of participating women’s affinity groups from 3,000 to 6,000, creating greater opportunities for women to improve their livelihoods and access economic empowerment support,” he said.

Kanu urged eligible women in the newly added local government areas to register with the State Project Implementation Unit to benefit from the initiative.

Providing an update on infrastructure, the commissioner said the Ministry of Works had completed direct labour projects at 46 locations across the state.

He added that desilting works had been carried out along IBB Way, Ahieke Road, Finbarrs Road, Road 8 and Obowo Street by Ibeku Road in Umuahia to improve drainage and reduce flooding during the rainy season.

Kanu further disclosed that 26 road projects remained under construction across the state, noting that although heavy rainfall had slowed work on some sites, construction activities were expected to accelerate as weather conditions improve.