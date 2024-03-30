Abia Fire Service To Enforce Order On Installation Of Firefighting Equipment

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief Fire Officer of Abia State Fire Service, Mr. Arua Nnanna, has expressed concern over the frequent outbreaks of fire in the state, saying that several properties have been destroyed by fire.

Nnanna made the observations in Umuahia while reacting to the recent fire incident at Amuzukwu Primary School in Umuahia, where many properties were destroyed.

He noted that the Abia State Government led by Governor Alex Otti is interested in the safety of residents and has directed that every office, firm, and business area must own a fire extinguisher to tackle outbreak of fire and ensure lives and properties are protected.

He said, “More than 20 fire incidents have been recorded in parts of Umuahia and Aba between December 2023 and March 2024.

“From our record, the fire outbreaks recorded in the state as a result of high temperatures, stored adulterated petroleum products within inappropriate regions, inappropriate storage of inflammable substances, and inferior electrical installations among others.

“Also the governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has ensured that adequate fire extinguishing materials like fire extinguishers and fire service vehicles are available, and our office is on strict duty to enforce the installation of fire extinguishers in buildings, as directed by the State government”.

The fire service chief also said his team responded to numerous distress calls to put out fires. He stated that the fire prevention unit in his office will start enforcing the installation of fire extinguishers and other prevention policies approved by the State government.

In Aba, the Asa Nnentu car parts market in Ugwunagbo LGA was one of the sites destroyed by fire.

Also , a large portion of the well-known Ariara market, the Ahia Ohuru market near Ngwa road, the timber sector of the Ehere market, and Chisco Park were all devastated by fire, which destroyed several properties. Several properties in Umuahia have also experienced fire disasters, including the shopping center along Aba Road, Amuzukwu Primary School, and Ofeme Primary School.