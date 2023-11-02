Abia Governor Otti Floors PDP’s Okey Ahiwe At Supreme Court

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia seeking to be joined as an interested party in the controversial Federal High Court, Kano, judgment now discarded by the Appeal Court, Kano.

The Federal High Court had ruled that Gov. Alex Otti was not duly nominated by his party, the Labour Party to stand for the March 18 governorship election in which he defeated PDP’s Ahiwe.

Ahiwe, who lost the March 18, 2023 governorship election won by Otti, had filed a suit on October 30, 2023, seeking to be joined as an interested party in the controversial Federal High Court, Kano, judgment.

The Supreme Court on Thursday described his application as a bubble and agreed with the lawyers to Otti that Ahiwe had slept over his right, if any.

The apex court then dismissed the appeal and awarded cost of N500,000 against Ahiwe, a judgment described by those present in court as a show of shame for Ahiwe and the PDP.

The PDP and Ahiwe had through a proxy filed a case at the Kano lower court, where they lured the court to give them judgment on the false allegation that the Labour Party did not submit the register of its members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Appeal Court in throwing out the judgment of the Federal High Court described it as reckless, fraudulent and a legal misadventure.