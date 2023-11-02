NRC Sacks Officials Caught On Camera Engaging In Ticket Racketeering On Lagos-Ibadan Rail Service

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has sacked officials caught on camera engaging in ticket racketeering on the Lagos-Ibadan rail service.

This was disclosed to THE WHISTLER by the Deputy Director Public Relations of NRC, Yakub Mahmood, on Thursday.

In a viral video, the officials were seen negotiating with passengers to pay without obtaining official boarding tickets.

In response to the viral video, the Corporation issued a statement early October stating that the erring staff members had been suspended and investigation was ongoing.

“Following a viral video that has been trending on various social media platforms vividly showing Railway Staff negotiating with our esteemed passengers on-board Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) to pay without obtaining official boarding ticket, the General Public is invited to note that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) seriously condemn such act of misconduct which is a flagrant disobedience to laid down rules and utter betrayal of the confidence reposed on such workers, especially at this time that the Federal Government is making all efforts at revitalising and modernising the Corporation.

“This misconduct is regrettable and unacceptable as it negates the tenets and norms of the Corporation. The Corporation has therefore placed the identified erring officers on immediate SUSPENSION pending the outcome of the in-depth investigation already on-going by the Management Committee set up to look into the issue.

“Our esteemed Passengers and the General Public are assured that this unwholesome attitude and image dent to the Corporation by any staff will not be tolerated nor treated with any levity. Accordingly disciplinary proceedings in line with the Extant Rules citing relevant sections of the NRC General Rules and Public Service Rules (PSR) will definitely be visited on all those found wanting or connected to this irresponsible act.

“The Management of NRC wishes to use this medium to enjoin all our intending passengers on LITS and other train corridors to insist and demand for boarding ticket(s) after making appropriate payment at the designated stations or book online appropriately. Please note that the Electronic ticketing system is being deployed and will be available on both the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service and the Warri – Itakpe Train Service (WITS) by the end of October 2023,” the Corporation had said in a statement.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, Mahmood said those found wanting by the committee set up to look into the issue have been dismissed.

However, he did not give the number of those that were sacked.

“Those found wanting (their appointment) have been terminated”, he said.