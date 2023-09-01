Abia Governor Sacks Over 10,000 Civil Servants Employed By Ikpeazu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has terminated the employment of all civil servants who were employed into the state civil service from December 2022 to date.

The sack, which took effect from August 31, 2023, was announced in a circular signed by the state Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka.

The circular, which was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, all Commissioners, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, the Deputy Chief of Staff, and all heads of agencies, said the decision was taken in order to “streamline the civil service and make it more efficient.”

The affected workers are said to be about 10,000 in number.

According to the circular “Following the ongoing reorganization in the Abia State Public Service and in line with the provision of the Abia State Service Rules nos. 02801 and 02803. I write to inform you that the Executive Governor of Abia state has directed the disengagement of all the staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from December 2022, till date.

“However, any further directives of His Excellency on this matter shall be communicated in due course.

“Please take appropriate steps to implement immediately and according to His Execellency directives.