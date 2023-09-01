Khalil Halilu: Tinubu Appoints 32-Year-Old Who Founded 11 Companies As NASENI CEO

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

This was announced by Ajuri Ngelale, the Chief Press Secretary to President Tinubu, who noted that Halilu will take over from Dr. Bashir Gwandu whose tenure as EVC/CEO comes to an end.

Halilu, at just 32 years old, will serve an initial term of five years. His appointment, according to the Presidency, aligns with the provisions outlined in the NASENI Act of 2014.

Halilu’s credentials are impressive, characterized by his role as an innovator and technology expert, which holds the promise of driving meaningful reforms within NASENI.

THE WHISTLER reports that Halilu’s track record, as gathered from his personal website, includes his founding of several technology and innovation organizations, with notable mentions like the Center for Civic, Citizen Welfare & Community Development (CWCD Africa) and The CANs Technology Park.

The CANS Tech Park is said to be Africa’s pioneer eco-friendly technology hub, dedicated to supporting startups through education, funding, and fostering an enabling ecosystem—a role that traditional educational institutions often struggle to fulfill.

Additionally, Halilu’s contributions extend to the establishment of firms such as ShapShap Technologies, Environmental Services and Agro-Allied Ltd, MACE Nigeria LTD, KSH Construction & Design LTD, and ZCET Global Meter Services Ltd.

He holds a BSc in Business Administration and a Master’s in International Business from the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.