OPINION: Performance And Abia 2027 Governorship Election

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Since the countdown to the 2027 general election gathered momentum a few months ago, contemporary discourse amongst development scholars in Abia State has centred on what could be termed tangible developments that have occurred in the state across various leadership since the state was willed into existence on August 27, 1991.

Unarguably timely, this discourse and appraisal on the state of Abia may not be unconnected with the succession struggle among actors and political gladiators, including those who had held sway on the Abia State craft in the past, now jostling to stage a comeback to power through anointed protégées.

For patriotic Abians, the concerns of these scholars are hardly misplaced, irrespective of the fact that the right to aspire for any political office is a given and the inalienable right of every citizen in a constitutional democracy. But in our view, the exercise of such right and privilege should be conducted in the right of reason without undermining society’s march towards sustainable progress.

For if the truth must be told, Abia State, since the assumption of office of the Governor Alex Otti-led administration on May 29, 2023, has remained on the part of progress and recovery from the wreckage of the previous administrations, whose dramatis personae are today scheming a comeback to power or else heaven would be let loose.

Indeed, it would not be out of place to state that every concerned Abian who appreciates the current transformation in the State should be involved in interrogating our past, especially her leadership in the face of the stunted growth that trailed her history prior to the inception of Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

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This is so because the task of building a prosperous society involves all and sundry without any one sitting on the fence.

Gladly, the preliminary report of this think-tank so far reveals that what Governor Allex Otti administration and his able team have achieved in barely three years in office substantially v the aggregate performance of successive administrations in the state for twenty-four years in terms of the impact on the living conditions of the people.

Concerned with the enormous task of righting the wrongs of the unedifying past as well as fulfill his social contract obligations with the people who freely gave him their mandates, Governor Alex Otti has cultivated the hearts of a lion in tackling the socio-economic challenges that has put Abia in the league of never do well in the comity of states in Nigeria and even beyond.

As a first-class economist and development expert, the Governor has infused dynamism in the state governance pattern, giving priority attention to those policies that promote the welfare and living standard of the people. While replicating his exploits in corporate governance which he accomplished with uncommon feat and excellence, Governor Otti has, in unmistakable terms, rewritten the Abia story for good. Today, Abia State under his watch has become one of the fastest growing economies in Nigeria, nay Africa, reminiscent of the era of Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara of the defunct eastern region.

Governor Otti, through sound economic policies since he assumed the rein of power has been propelled by altruism and burning desire to change the course of events in the state for the sake of posterity.

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Governor Alex Otti’s performance has also occasioned rigorous steps taken to revive moribund industries and initiate new ones through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) aimed at creating employment, mitigating crime, as well as check youth restiveness.

It is this same performance and his love for education that has given room for the continuous allocation of twenty (20) percent of the state budget to the education sector resulting in the ongoing renovation of dilapidated class-rooms both at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels of the sector, regular payment of teachers’ salaries and high volume of enrolment of pupils in public schools.

The feat in the education sector has been replicated across boards, including the agriculture and health sector, where there has been a tremendous upgrade in the Primary, Secondary and Tertiary health services across the state. In road construction and reconstruction, no local government area in the state has not benefited from the benevolence of Governor Alex Otti in giving a facelift to the road network within the Local Government Councils.

Abia under Governor Alex Otti has witnessed giant strides in the urban renewal and beautification even as the state is seen as the cleanest state in the Federation.

In the conduct of governmental affairs, Governor Otti has restored people’s confidence in the activities of public administration. It is no longer a matter of who you know before you get your due or get elevated in the career process of serving officers. This is a clear departure from the past where merit was given a back seat and mediocrity elevated.

Currently, the people’s Governor is on the verge of making history as effort has been made to defray the arrears of gratuity owed to retired civil servants, accumulated since 2002.

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This high-performance index would remain the key point in making decisions in the 2027 governorship election.

No sane society that desires progress changes a winning team. It is also the desire of societies to sustain progress and bequeath enduring legacies and prosperity to the unborn generations.

This is why Abians wholly welcome the spirit of endorsement of Governor Alex Otti from across the 3 Senatorial Districts, as well as professional associations, for the 2027 Governorship election.

Thus, it is the responsibility of Abians and residents alike to consolidate on the progress of this rare personality who has given Abians a voice and image in the comity of States. Our continuous support and solidarity to him is the only way to show our deep appreciation and love to the Abia founding fathers, living or dead.