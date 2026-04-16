Abia PDP Urges Voters To Reject APC In 2027

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The Abia State Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday urged Abians to reject the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general elections in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Umuahia, the Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in Abia State, Ikpegbu Emeka-Yellow, said a vote for the APC would amount to endorsing hardship, stagnation, and regression.

“A vote for the APC is a vote for hardship, stagnation, and regression. We must not import the failures of the Federal Government into our state,” he said.

Emeka-Yellow said many of those now promoting the APC in Abia were the same political actors who allegedly presided over years of underdevelopment and mismanagement in the state.

“They are attempting to rebrand themselves under a different platform, but Abians are wiser and will not be deceived again. We must remain vigilant,” he said.

He maintained that Abia deserved progressive, visionary, and accountable leadership, not “recycled politicians driven by self-interest,” adding that the state would not go backwards.

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“We have moved forward, and we refuse to go backwards,” he stated.

He called on political leaders in the state, regardless of party affiliation, to rise above partisan interests and unite in defending democracy, describing the 2027 elections as a struggle for the future of the state and the nation.

The party also extended an olive branch to other opposition parties in Abia, urging collaboration to resist any attempt by the APC to “infiltrate, destabilise, or dominate the political space through undemocratic means.”

Emeka-Yellow urged PDP members to remain calm, united, and supportive of the party’s leadership under the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee, insisting that the party was repositioned and ready for the 2027 elections.

He said the PDP remained strong, united, and prepared to field credible and competent candidates across all positions.

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The party also called on Nigerians to reject the APC at the 2027 general elections, describing the ruling party as a “monumental failure” that had inflicted hardship on citizens.

According to him, Nigeria has, for over a decade, experienced economic decline, worsening insecurity, institutional decay, and a loss of public trust.

“Today, millions of Nigerians can barely afford basic necessities. Inflation has eroded incomes, unemployment has increased, and businesses are shutting down daily,” he said.

He added that insecurity had reached alarming levels, with banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, and communal violence becoming widespread.

He further alleged that democratic institutions had been weakened under APC rule, accusing the party of undermining the independence of key institutions and promoting impunity and propaganda.

“Governance has been reduced to media spin, while real issues affecting citizens are ignored,” he said.

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He also alleged that there was an attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state through intimidation and manipulation of state institutions, describing it as a threat to democracy.

“We urge Ndi Abia to remain vigilant and discerning. Under no circumstances should Abia fall into the hands of the APC, which is allegedly ganging up against the development strides currently ongoing in the state,” he added.