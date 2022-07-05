ABIA: Ikpeazu Flouted Court Order Restraining My Removal As Obingwa LGA Boss – Nwoke

Mr Ibe Nwoke, the embattled chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, has accused Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of ignoring due process in removing him as the chairman of the LGA.

According to Nwoke, the appointment of his deputy as chairman of the council was done in violation of a court injunction against his removal from office.

Ikpeazu had on Monday sworn in Mrs Uloma Nwogu to replace Nwoke days after the latter defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The governor hails from Obingwa LGA and was believed to have perceived Nwoke’s defection to the YPP as humiliating to him and his party.

Nwoke crossed to the opposition party to contest Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo federal constituency seat in 2023.

Reacting to his removal in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, Nwoke indicated that he may challenge Ikpeazu’s action in court.

“We already had a court injunction which restrained my impeachment and added that if a removal offense has being (sic) committed, the due process must be followed but it is surprising that despite not being impeached, a new chairman was today sworn in by the State government.

“We will consult our legal team for further actions. While we urge all our supporters in Obingwa and the entire Abia especially the youths to remain calm as we seek legal redress to this illegality,” he said.

Nwoke added, “As we all know that we have another mandate to Represent the Good people of Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal constituency come 2023 so we must be focus (sic) on the task ahead.”