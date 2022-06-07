Abia PDP Releases List Of Successful Candidates, To Issue Certificate Of Return

The Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has released the list of its flagbearers in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The party in a statement signed by the Acting State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Elder Amah Abraham, on Tuesday said the list was released to the state chapter of the party by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party.

The statement further congratulated the party flagbearers and charged them to be worthy ambassadors of the PDP.

It also called on the successful candidates to go to the state party secretariat on Wednesday June 8, by 2pm to collect their Certificates of Return.

The statement read in part:

“We are happy to announce to our members in Abia State that the National Working Committee, NWC of our great Party, the PDP has released the names and Certificates of Return of the following successful candidates in the just-concluded Abia PDP primary elections.

“They are requested to appear for the collection of their Certificates as follows:

“Date: Wednesday June 8, 2022 (Tomorrow).

Time: 2:00 pm

“Venue: State Party Secretariat, Finbars Road, Umuahia.

“We use this opportunity to once more, congratulate our flag bearers in the 2023 general elections and charge them to be worthy ambassadors of our great Party”.

Below Is The List:

STATE CONSTITUENCY

Aba North – Aron Uzodike Aba Central – Oba Abraham Ukefi Obingwa East – Akpolonu Chijioke Ikwuano- Nwabuisi Stanley Arochukwu – Bonny Emeka Austine Ohafia North – Egwuonu Obasi Osisioma South – Nnamdi Nwachukwu Ugwunagbo – Chief Chijioke Uruakpa Umuahia East – Nwakodo Kelechi Ohafia South – Ekea Udensi Umuahia North – Ugochukwu Ezeocha Isiala Ngwa North – Iheonunekwu Collins Isiala Ngwa South – Dennis Rowland Obingwa West – Erondu Uchenna Erondu Osisioma North – John Kennedy Njoku Bende South – Ndubuisi Emmanuel Umunneochi – Fabian Nwankwo Umuahia South – Uzosike Jeremiah Ukwa East – Lewis Obianyi Ukwa West – Hon. Godwin Adiele Bende North – Nnamdi Ibekwe Isuikwuato – Lucky Johnson Umuahia Central – Pastor Ugochukwu Uche Aba South – Prince Nwaigwe

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Bende – Elendu Ukeje Nnenna Ebisike Chimaobi – Aba North/South Chief Chris Nkwonta – Ukwa East/West Mrs. Loveth Ofoegbu – Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Umuahia North/south/ikwuano – Rt. Hon. Orji Chinedum Enyinnaya Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo – Nwanganga Chinwendu Isiala Ngwa North/South – Prof. Agbazuere ACB Arochukwu/Ohafia – Rt. Hon. Uchendu Ifeanyi

SENATE

Abia South – Dr. Okezie victor Ikpeazu Abia North – Senator Mao Ohuabunwa Abia Central – Dr. Austine Akobundu.

Earlier today Prof. Uche Ikonne the Abia State PDP governorship candidate in Abuja received his Certificate of Return as the authentic PDP governorship flag bearer for the 2023, general election.

Ikonne had during the PDP primaries conducted in Umuahia Township Stadium and supervised by the former governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose defeated three other governorship aspirants to win the party ticket.