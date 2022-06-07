Abia PDP Releases List Of Successful Candidates, To Issue Certificate Of Return

Nigeria Politics
By Iro Oliver Stanley
pdp
PDP Logo

The Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has released the list of its flagbearers in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The party in a statement signed by the Acting State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Elder Amah Abraham, on Tuesday said the list was released to the state chapter of the party by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party.

The statement further congratulated the party flagbearers and charged them to be worthy ambassadors of the PDP.

It also called on the successful candidates to go to the state party secretariat on Wednesday June 8, by 2pm to collect their Certificates of Return.

The statement read in part:
“We are happy to announce to our members in Abia State that the National Working Committee, NWC of our great Party, the PDP has released the names and Certificates of Return of the following successful candidates in the just-concluded Abia PDP primary elections.

“They are requested to appear for the collection of their Certificates as follows:

“Date: Wednesday June 8, 2022 (Tomorrow).

Time: 2:00 pm

“Venue: State Party Secretariat, Finbars Road, Umuahia.

“We use this opportunity to once more, congratulate our flag bearers in the 2023 general elections and charge them to be worthy ambassadors of our great Party”.

Below Is The List:

STATE CONSTITUENCY

  1. Aba North – Aron Uzodike
  2. Aba Central – Oba Abraham Ukefi
  3. Obingwa East – Akpolonu Chijioke
  4. Ikwuano- Nwabuisi Stanley
  5. Arochukwu – Bonny Emeka Austine
  6. Ohafia North – Egwuonu Obasi
  7. Osisioma South – Nnamdi Nwachukwu
  8. Ugwunagbo – Chief Chijioke Uruakpa
  9. Umuahia East – Nwakodo Kelechi
  10. Ohafia South – Ekea Udensi
  11. Umuahia North – Ugochukwu Ezeocha
  12. Isiala Ngwa North – Iheonunekwu Collins
  13. Isiala Ngwa South – Dennis Rowland
  14. Obingwa West – Erondu Uchenna Erondu
  15. Osisioma North – John Kennedy Njoku
  16. Bende South – Ndubuisi Emmanuel
  17. Umunneochi – Fabian Nwankwo
  18. Umuahia South – Uzosike Jeremiah
  19. Ukwa East – Lewis Obianyi
  20. Ukwa West – Hon. Godwin Adiele
  21. Bende North – Nnamdi Ibekwe
  22. Isuikwuato – Lucky Johnson
  23. Umuahia Central – Pastor Ugochukwu Uche
  24. Aba South – Prince Nwaigwe

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

  1. Bende – Elendu Ukeje Nnenna
  2. Ebisike Chimaobi – Aba North/South
  3. Chief Chris Nkwonta – Ukwa East/West
  4. Mrs. Loveth Ofoegbu – Isuikwuato/Umunneochi
  5. Umuahia North/south/ikwuano – Rt. Hon. Orji Chinedum Enyinnaya
  6. Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo – Nwanganga Chinwendu
  7. Isiala Ngwa North/South – Prof. Agbazuere ACB
  8. Arochukwu/Ohafia – Rt. Hon. Uchendu Ifeanyi

SENATE

  1. Abia South – Dr. Okezie victor Ikpeazu
  2. Abia North – Senator Mao Ohuabunwa
  3. Abia Central – Dr. Austine Akobundu.

Earlier today Prof. Uche Ikonne the Abia State PDP governorship candidate in Abuja received his Certificate of Return as the authentic PDP governorship flag bearer for the 2023, general election.

Ikonne had during the PDP primaries conducted in Umuahia Township Stadium and supervised by the former governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose defeated three other governorship aspirants to win the party ticket.

