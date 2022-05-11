Abia PDP Suspends Secretary For ‘Gross Misconduct’

The Abia State working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has suspended the secretary of the party, Barr. David Iro, over alleged gross misconduct and flagrant abuse of party rules.

Iroh’s suspension followed a motion moved by the Youth Leader of the party, Chief Patrick Onwukah, which was seconded by the Publicity Secretary, Chief Fabian Nwankwo.

There have been series of protests against the leadership of the state chapter of the PDP in the past two weeks.

Recall that on Tuesday May 3, 2022, a group called Concerned Abia PDP Members had led a protest to the PDP office in Umuahia with a petition addressed to the National Chairman of the Party.

The petition, among other things, asked for the outright sack of the state chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere, for allegedly trying to impose ad-hoc delegates on the party ahead of the primaries for the 2023 general election.

Similarly, another group had the following day, Wednesday 4, May 2022, led a counter-protest to the party office pledging its solidarity with the chairman and his executive members.

Responding to both protesters, Okere dispelled the allegations against him and asked members of the party to work in harmony towards ensuring that the party wins all the elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.