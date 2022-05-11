Lai Moh’d Says Emefiele May Be Asked To Resign After Buhari’s Directive To Ministers, Others

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari may extend the directive for the resignation of ministers and other cabinet members to the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Mohammed disclosed this while speaking to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari on Wednesday.

He revealed that President Buhari gave his ministers and other cabinet members with political ambition until Monday to turn in their resignations in compliance with Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

According to Mohammed, other political appointees like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor whose name has been mentioned among 2023 presidential aspirants may also be asked to resign.

“As of this moment, the mandate I have is for members of the Federal Executive Council.

“Subsequently, it might affect other political appointees but that will be made known.

“If there is going to be any amendment or any inclusion, you will be informed in due course,” said the minister.

THE WHISTLER reports that the directive will affect the Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, amongst others, who have indicated in the 2023 presidency.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has been reported as having interest in the Kebbi State governorship while that of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, recently declared her ambition to contest for a senatorial seat in Plateau State.

This website understands that the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who declared his presidential ambition on April 27, had tendered his resignation to the president last week.

On Wednesday, a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, which earlier voided the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

This section states that “No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.