Abia Police Command Trains Officers On Computerised Crime Reporting

As part of efforts to enhance its capacity to deliver policing services more efficiently, the Abia State Police Command has conducted database trainings for selected personnel from various divisions and formations in the Command.

The final tranche of the training which was concluded on 23/04/2024 was on Crime, incident and personnel database management system of the command.

The training was a follow up to a two day training held at police officers mess Umuahia on 18th and 19th April, 2024.

The aim is to train officers on the computerized system of reporting crime and incidents swiftly in addition to the manual method of record keeping.

The database is designed to help the command in decision making, analyzing the trends of criminal activities reported on the platform, searching and sorting of incidents among other features.

The database will also contain the details of all personnel in the Command, making it easier to track records of its personnel.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie on Tuesday held a meeting with strategic officers of the Command, including all Area Commanders, DPOs, and Tactical Team commanders, to introduce the online database and train officers on its use.

The CP emphasized the need for professionalism among officers and encouraged them to make use of this initiative to effectively combat crime in the State.

Additionally, the CP warned officers against engaging in extortion, molestation and other unprofessional conducts/behaviours that may result in judgment debts against the Force and garnishee orders.

He stated that any officer found wanting will face appropriate disciplinary action.