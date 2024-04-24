FAAN Reopens Runway After Dana Air Plane Crash Landing

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened Runway 18L/36R at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, which was earlier closed on Tuesday morning due to an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft.

The aircraft with registration number, 5N BKI skidded off the runway while landing.

FAAN, in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, said the decision to reopen the runway followed a thorough inspection which found it safe for resumption of operations.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is pleased to notify the public and all stakeholders that Runway 18L/36R was reopened for flight operations at 19:58hrs. This development follows the earlier closure of the runway this morning due to an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft, with registration number 5N-BKI, which overshot the runway during its landing sequence.

“Prompt actions were taken by our emergency response team to evacuate and recover the aircraft from the site. Subsequently, comprehensive clearing operations were conducted to ensure the runway was free of any Foreign Object Debris (FOD) that could impede flight safety.

“The FAAN Operations division and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) have jointly conducted a thorough inspection of the runway surface and deemed it safe for the resumption of operations. An appropriate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued in this regard.

“We acknowledge the area affected by the overshoot was significantly muddy. A concerted effort was made for the thorough and efficient cleaning of the area to facilitate the swift resumption of operations on Runway 18L/36R,” Orah said.

She apologised for any inconvenience the incident may have caused the stakeholders, adding that ensuring safety remains its top priority.

“FAAN wishes to express its gratitude to the traveling public, our airline partners, and all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the temporary closure. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our passengers, staff, and airport operations remains our top priority. FAAN is committed to providing a safe, secure, and efficient air transport environment for all users of our airports.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria thanks everyone for their continued support and understanding,” Orah noted.