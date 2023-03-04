Absence Of Seplat’s Lawyer Stalls Hearing Of Alleged Defamation Suit Against Media House

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Due to the absence of plaintiff counsel, an Imo State High adjourned the hearing in a defamation suit brought before it by Seplat Energy Plc, against a media company, Persecond News Limited, and others.

The energy company had alleged in its defamation suit that it was accused by two media houses of offering bribes for the acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobil Corporation.

But the media outfit and 6 defendants in the case had maintained that the publication was done in the public interest and intended for the public good following controversies that trailed the acquisition.

When the court resumed on Thursday, there was no legal representative for Seplat Energy Plc.

Counsels for the 2nd to the 7th defendant, Mr. Oladimeji Adebayo and Nnenna Eke, informed the court that they filed a notice of preliminary objection against the suit on October 11, 2022.

They added that the plaintiff has not replied to their processes on points of law.

Subsequently, Justice C. Nnodum, adjourned the matter to April 26 for a hearing, and directed that hearing notice be served on all parties.

Speaking to the press, Adebayo said his clients are challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the case.

“Seplat had served a writ of summon that the publication about the acquisition of Exxon Mobil was defamatory, but we have quickly notified the court in our preliminary objection that the court is in Owerri and our client is in Abuja.

“Again, none of the issues in contention took place or happened in Owerri. These, therefore, raise the question of jurisdiction,” he said.

He continued, saying, “Furthermore, the name of the company sued by Seplat, ‘Persecond News Limited’, is not that of our client. You will notice, I entered appearance only for the 2nd to the 7th defendants.

“As a matter of fact, Seplat sued the wrong company, as we have checked and the company they sued does not even exist in the Corporate Affairs Commission database.

“So my client is not the person sued and we have reflected that in our preliminary objection.”