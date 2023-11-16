Olufemi Soneye Exits Persecondnews, Appoints New MD, Four Others Into Managerial Positions

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Persecondsnews, an international digital newspaper committed to serving the Nigerian community has announced the appointment of Ayodele Akinsola as the Managing Director/Executive Editor of the media organisation, headquartered in Abuja.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Thursday, revealing a major reorganisation of its managerial positions.

Advertisement

The revamp followed the exit of its Publisher, Olufemi Soneye, following his appointment as the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd).

The newly appointed Managing Director, Akinsola has 38 years wealth of experience in journalism and had served as a former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) before joining Persecondnews.

Akinsola joined the organisation in 2020 as Managing Editor.

The development also witnessed the appointment of other managerial positions including three female General Managers: Blessing Adodo, General Manager, Business Relations; Victoria Ayuwei; formerly a Senior Political Correspondent, now Weekend Editor and Stella Igwe-Adesoga, formerly Weekend Editor, now Special Focus Editor.

Advertisement

The other appointments include Deji Odunaike as the General Manager, Advertisement/Sales and Marketing.

Persecondnews, established in 2012 is setting a new standard for quality in online journalism in Nigeria and the globe.

The news platform is committed to serving the Nigerian community while delivering a strong international perspective with the belief that access to information is essential to the health and sustenance of democracy.

With a bureau in Washington, and correspondents in London, Abuja, Lokoja, Lagos, Owerri, and Kaduna, Per Second News has created a niche for itself by providing in-depth, credible, and timely news as a window into the continent.