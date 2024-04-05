Abu-Dhabi Based Investment Firm Partners SML India To Jointly Own GenAI Platform

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Abu Dhabi-based AI investment firm, 3AI Holding Limited, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare (SML) India.

The partnership according to 3AI authoritatively enables the company to become an eligible joint owner of the multilingual genAI platform ‘Hanooman’ launched in February 2024.

Advertisement

Also, the joint agreement between the firms aims at an audience of 200 million users from 22 Indian languages within the first year of the launch.

According to the 3AI Managing Director Arjun Prasad, “The partnership with SML to power Hanooman is a step towards our shared vision to provide equitable AI access to the Indian masses.

“We are focusing on catering to a diverse range of users through our advanced multilingual text capabilities,”.

Speaking on the services to be rendered to users, the company said Hanooman will offer multimodal and multilingual capabilities, including text, voice, image and code.

Commenting on the new development, Co-Founder & CEO, of SML India, Dr. Vishnu Vardhan said “This collaboration underscores our commitment to India by delivering advanced AI solutions for the Indian masses with applications across industries like healthcare, legal services, and education, among others,”.

Advertisement

Hanooman is a collection of Indic large language models, that receives support from Reliance Industries, and is led by Mukesh Ambani and prestigious engineering institutions across India.

The first version of the model was launched in late March 2024 with 7 billion parameters.

The consortium aims to debut its inaugural ChatGPT-style service later this month.