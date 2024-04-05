‘Yes, I’m Guilty’ — Bobrisky Convicted For Naira Abuse

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has pleaded guilty to charges of naira abuse before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky appeared before the Federal High Court on Friday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the EFCC filed six counts against Bobrisky, with four counts related to naira abuse and two counts linked to suspected money laundering activities.

However, Bobrisky pleaded guilty only to the charge of naira abuse: “Yes, I am guilty,” he said.

The EFCC, through its counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, then withdrew the two-count charge of money laundering.

Following Bobrisky’s plea, the court convicted him on the remaining four counts of spraying the naira.