Nineteen Killed, Many Houses Razed As Armed Men Invade Kogi Community

Nigeria
By Nneoma BENSON
Kogi-State
No fewer than 19 people have been reportedly killed after armed men invaded communities in Agojeju-Odo in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to reports, the incident occurred after a reprisal attack in Benue State that extended into Kogi affecting Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi Odo, Bagaji and neighbouring areas.

The attackers reportedly unleashed mayhem on the affected communities alleging that the people were complicit.

The Kogi Police spokesperson, Williams Aya confirmed the incident stating, “19 people were killed in the communal clashes that occurred on Thursday.

“As soon as we got wind of the incident, the Commissioner of Police mobilised all units, including the counter-terrorism unit, Army, and other sister security agencies to the area to restore normalcy.

“As we speak, peace has returned to the communities.”

