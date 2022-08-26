Abuja Building Collapse: Security Guard Confirmed Dead As Rescue Operation Continues

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A security man has been confirmed dead following Thursday night’s collapse of a two-storey building in Kubwa, Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, confirmed the news to journalists on Friday.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that two persons were trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building while five persons had been rescued as of Friday morning.

But Attah said the remains of one of the trapped victims, a male, were evacuated by the rescue team in the afternoon of Friday.

Our correspondent reports that the building which is undergoing construction is located along Aso Savings, off Gado Nasko road in the suburb.

Attah said, “Work has been going on in an advanced state. I have been going around the issue of the collapsed building in Kubwa.

“Five persons have been rescued so far, one of the males has been pulled out of the rubble, he seems to be confirmed dead and has been taken to the morgue at the Kubwa general hospital. Search is still going on for the last male that some of the people said came into the place.”

Speaking on the incident, Florence Dawon Wenegieme, Acting Director of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, said the rescue team moved to the area after receiving a distress call late Thursday.

“We received a distress call at about 11:45 yesterday, about a collapsed building and we arrived here about 5 minutes to 12. On arrival, we activated our stakeholders and swung into action, and started the rescue operation.

“We activated NEMA, FCT Fire Service, Development Control, Civil Defense, and Nigerian Police Force, and we all put our hands together and started the operation. We have been able to rescue five people alive and have taken them to the hospital. Two of them are already out of the hospital and they gave us the information that we needed,” she had earlier said.