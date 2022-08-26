Soludo Denies Reports On Discovery Of Gold Reserves In Anambra

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Friday, debunked reports that good reserves were discovered in the state.

There were reports that the reserves were allegedly found at Eha-Amufu community of the state. The report had put the value of the reserves at over 20 million tonnes and worth over $900tn.

Soludo made the clarifications in a release by his press secretary, Mr Christian Aburime. The release described the report as’ misleading’.

According to the report, “Eha-Amufu is not in Anambra State. Governor Chukwuma Soludo is not the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, neither did he brief newsmen of any meeting held by the forum or phantom discovery of gold reserves in Eha-Amufu, Anambra State, as allegedly claimed by the writer(s).

“The entire news story is mere falsehoods without an iota of truth. The general public is hereby advised to discountenance and disregard these claims as a figment of the writer’s imagination.

“The entire news item remains a mischievously cooked-up story with the clear intention to mislead the general public. For emphasis, the general public is again advised to completely disregard the news story and every material therein as a fake news item.”

Investigations carried out by THE WHISTLER revealed that Eha-Amufu is in Isi-Uzo LGA of Enugu State.

A native of the community, Francis Olinya, said, “I’m hearing about the gold for the first time. I am not aware, and I live here. May it be so.”