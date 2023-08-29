Abuja Community Gets N826m Compensation As FG Begins 4.2km Runway Construction

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has announced N825.819 million compensation for indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, who will be affected by construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Construction of the 4.2km runway will require relocation of inhabitants of Jiwa community in Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, announced the compensation after a meeting with the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, which included officials of both ministries, and representatives of their agencies as well as stakeholders from Jiwa.

The FCT Minister noted that the N825.8m was approved to incentivise the residents to vacate the community for the project originally awarded in 2022.

He further announced that the FCT will construct a 5km bridge in the Tunga Madaki community and provide a modern health care facility in the community expected to serve as a temporary resettlement site for the indigenes.

He charged the contractors to resume work immediately, promising that the approved fund will be released from Wednesday.

Inhabitants of Jiwa community had earlier opened up negotiations with the Federal Government, demanding N2.5 million per hectare as compensation.